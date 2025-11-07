Thanksgrilling recipes and how to do it right

Wildfire Outdoor Living

Thanksgiving is a popular holiday; gratitude and good food are a winning combination. Adding grilling to the mix adds a twist on home-cooked favorites, gives you an excuse to be outside, and adds new flavors to family favorites. Wildfire Outdoor Living shares several steps to prepare for a great Thanksgrilling.

Curate a grilling menu

Are you going to grill your turkey or smoke it? What Thanksgiving sides will you be preparing? Should dessert go on the grill, too? Grab inspiration from the recipes below, and feel free to add to your Thanksgiving menu. Mix it up with classics plus twists on family favorites.

Create a timetable

Grilling, like any type of cooking, is all about timing. Some dishes will only take 15 minutes to prepare and grill, while other dishes may take an hour or so. Review all your recipes so that you can time each dish correctly.

Do the grocery math

Some dishes will require duplicate ingredients, some recipes will serve five people, but you’ll have to multiply portions for your large gathering of loved ones. There may also be dietary restrictions that require substitutions or a whole new dish altogether. Gather the necessary guest information and recipe information so you’re prepared to stock up at the grocery store with an organized grocery list.

Start preparing ingredients hours before

Slicing, chopping, juicing — do all the things that need to prepare your veggies, fruits, and other ingredients to get each dish ready for grilling.

Get ready for grilling

Wake up early and heat the grill to 300 degrees Fahrenheit to start the turkey (this will take the longest to grill, by far).

The recipe below for a 20-pound Thanksgiving turkey is enough to feed 12-14 loved ones at the dinner table — plus some leftovers. The aromatic herbs will be enough to make you want to dine hours earlier, while the marinade keeps the Thanksgiving turkey juicy and delicious.

Golden Citrus Rotisserie Turkey

Grill lovers will love this homemade brine featuring natural fall flavors like apple cider and maple syrup. The secret to this turkey brine is a touch of citrus, with orange peels and orange juice giving a slightly tangy flavor.

Ingredients

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup kosher salt

1 cup maple syrup

15 whole black peppercorns

5 cloves of garlic

4 bay leaves

4 tbsp of rosemary

4 tbsp of thyme

1 gallon of apple juice or apple cider

½ gallon of orange juice

1 gallon of water

Peel of three large oranges

Instructions

In a large pot, combine the brown sugar, salt, maple syrup, garlic, peppercorns, bay leaves, rosemary, thyme, and orange peel. Add your apple cider, orange juice, water, and simmer over medium-high heat. Let the brine cool down. Once the brine has reached room temperature, transfer the brine and turkey to a food safe container in the refrigerator. Brine for 24 hours.

Thanksgiving Day on the grill, aka Thanksgrilling

Preheat the grill using the rotisserie burner to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Dry the turkey with paper towels and truss the turkey with cooking twine. Inject marinade (leftover brine) into all parts of the turkey. Skewer the turkey on the center of the spit. Tightly secure the turkey with the spit forks and tighten the screws well. Mount the rotisserie on the grill, and turn on the motor. Keep the grill closed and check every hour until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit. It takes about 20 minutes per pound to fully cook a turkey, so for a 20-pound turkey, plan on four hours. When ready, pull off the grill and let it rest for 15 minutes before slicing into the juicy meat.

Bacon Herb Skillet Dressing

This recipe elevates your dressing in a new way. Made in a skillet with bread of your choice and adding bacon elevates the traditional dressing and makes it even more savory. Create this Skillet Bacon Dressing dish for carnivores and carb-lovers alike.

Wildfire Outdoor Living

Ingredients

6 cups of stale Italian, French, or Sourdough torn bread

1 lb. bacon, sliced

1 stick of butter, melted

1 onion, chopped

2 stalks celery, sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 eggs, beaten

2 cups chicken broth

2 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh sage, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat grill to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In 10-inch cast iron skillet, cook the bacon over medium heat until crispy, remove to a paper towel-lined plate, reserving the bacon fat. Add the onion and celery to the skillet in the reserved bacon fat and cook until the vegetables are soft and translucent. In a separate bowl mix bacon, celery and onions, garlic, eggs, chicken broth, parsley, sage, salt, and pepper. Once combined, add the bread and gently mix until the liquid is absorbed, then transfer the mixture back to the skillet. Cook over indirect medium heat with the lid down for 30 minutes or until the top is browned and the dressing is hot throughout.

Raspberry Brownie Skillet

For Thanksgiving dessert, skip the pies and indulge in this Raspberry Brownie Skillet fresh off the grill instead. Made for chocoholics, this dizzying array of chocolate has a tart twist to it — fresh raspberries. The berries give the brownies the fresh pop they need. Serve with your favorite ice cream.

Wildfire Outdoor Living

Ingredients

1 stick of butter

1 ½ cup of chocolate chips

2 tablespoons of cocoa powder

1 cup of granulated sugar

2 large eggs

¾ cup of flour

¼ teaspoon salt

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

1 pint of fresh raspberries

Instructions

Preheat grill to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Melt butter and chocolate chips, then whisk together with eggs, vanilla, and sugar. Separately, mix flour, cocoa powder, and salt. Gently fold in the raspberries. Combine all ingredients. Pour batter into a 10-inch cast iron pan or four smaller personal-sized cast iron skillets and place on grill over indirect heat. Bake for 30 mins or until the center is soft and the edges are firm, allow to cool slightly, and then serve with vanilla ice cream.

