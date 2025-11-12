City discussing new “transportation user fee” for street maintenance

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- You may have to pay a bit more next year due to a new fee being discussed by the City of El Paso.

The transportation user fee would be a monthly charge on properties based off estimated street usage. Deputy City Manager Robert Cortinas said that the city is trying to get ahead of the curve.

"If we don't do something soon, eventually we're going to run into a situation where streets will not be able to be resurfaced."

Cortinas said the city is spending more and more on roads than they have in the past. By doing so, it adds to the city's debt, which Cortinas said is unsustainable.

"It's looking at what's the most fair and equitable way to come up with some type of funding source."

There's a 4, 7, and 11 dollar format for the funding. It's based off other cities in Texas that have used a TUF before. The fee isn't set in stone. Cortinas said it could take affect next year at some point, but won't be until much later in the year, if not early in 2027.

"This isn't something that we're trying to ram through and push through and do it from one day to the next, it's really just to start the discussion."

City Council will hear a presentation on the fee next Monday, but they won't take any action on it.