El Paso man dies in rear-end crash with semi

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office assisted the Anthony Police Department after a semi read-ended a truck that had stopped unexpectedly along I-10 West near the Anthony exit.

The crash happened on Nov. 13 just after 11 p.m. Anthony Police officers were called out to a "major motor vehicle collision". Officers requested the Special Traffic Investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office to assist in the investigation since the crash involved serious injuries.

STI determined a truck driven by Natanael Mejia was traveling west on I-10, and reportedly "weaving in the roadway". Investigators say for unknown reason Mejia stopped in the "number two lane" and was hit by a semi that was not able to stop in time.

Mejia was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries where he later died.

Sheriff's STI continue their investigation.