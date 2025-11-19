9-year-old boy attacked by Pit bulls in Sunland

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KVIA)— A nine-year-old boy is recovering after being attacked by two dogs near Riverside Elementary School. His family says the attack left him with serious injuries — and lasting trauma.

His mother tells ABC-7 her son now struggles to sleep alone, refuses to walk outside, and is missing school because of the emotional impact.

The boy’s sister says she tried to help during the attack and saw “blood everywhere” when she reached him.

The family says they have not received updates from police or animal control since Friday. They’re calling for stronger safety measures in the neighborhood to prevent another child from being hurt.

ABC-7 has reached out to both agencies for comment.