El Paso Turning Point chapter says they welcome chapters in High Schools

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Turning Point USA, the organization found by Charlie Kirk, has seen a rise here in El Paso over the last few months.

UTEP's chapter brought in Border Czar Tom Homan to speak last week.

Today, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced he wants a Turning Point chapter in every high school across the state. ABC-7 spoke with EPCC's chapter president about the announcement.

"I want people who disagree with me to talk with me about what they believe, why they believe it," said Samuel Olmos, president of the chapter. Olmos understands that people don't like the organization, but also believes that's exactly why the chapters should be welcomed.

"I'm fine to agree to disagree with you just as much as you're fine to agree to disagree with me. Let's just try to find a middle ground."

ABC-7 also spoke with Texas State Representative Vince Perez. Perez is on the Higher Education Committee for the state and he was not happy after seeing the announcement.

"You're having the government now hand-pick organizations that they want in there, and they're calling that free speech," said Perez. "It's deeply concerning, and I think all Texans should be concerned by it, by these types of developments."