New Mexico man arrested for forgery

A man was arrested in New Mexico, after being being served an arrest warrant for 8 counts of forgery.

Gabriel Rodriguez was charged with 7 counts of forgery 4th degree felony and 1 count of forgery 3rd degree felony.

According to a release from Mesilla Marshals Department, in December of 2024, Rodriguez's girlfriend had passed away.

Then starting in January, through February of 2025, authorities say Rodriguez was writing checks from his deceased girlfriend's bank account, forging her signature.

According to the release, Rodriguez was served a search warrant of his home in April of 2025, where seized documents show Rodriguez was spending the money after the victim had passed.

Rodriguez was arrested at his home and taken to the Dona Ana County Detention Center.