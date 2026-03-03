Nothing But Faith – Special Report Thursday on ABC-7 at 6

For Jeneca Montoya coaching basketball is in her blood.

Her father is George Maya, longtime head basketball coach for the girls' team at Mayfield High School.

Jeneca is his assistant coach and the two have shared countless of memories on the basketball court.

"I love coaching, but I love it more because it's with my dad," Jeneca Montoya said.

However, in recent months Maya and Montoya have been tested by an opponent that knows no bounds.

In July of last year Montoya was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

The cancer had spread to her liver and rib.

For the mother of two it was a devastating blow.

Montoya recalled breaking the news to her parents.

"I'm 34 years old, but I needed my mom and dad," Montoya said. "The first thing I told them (her parents) was not to be mad at god, don't ask him why and I said that I'm going to fight."

For coach Maya it was difficult to see his daughter face such a horrible disease.

"Your little baby that you have raised as a baby all the way to right now, it just flashes in front of you," Maya said. "The worst thing about it is that as a father or a mother there's nothing that you can do."

Coach Maya was able to offer words of hope to his daughter.

"He (Maya) said we're going to get through it. He said our faith and God are going to get me through," Montoya said.

Montoya went through 6 rounds of chemotherapy and in December she had a double mastectomy .

Right by her side at every appointment was her father, coach Maya.

The family's faith helped get them through some of the tough times, and Montoya was able to return to the bench in time for the start of the season.

"The first game against Hobbs he (Maya) said I really missed you on the bench and that was really hard," Montoya said. "I know deep down that I'll never be the same, but coming back to the things that I did before my diagnosis really helps me a lot."

An annual tradition for the Mayfield girls basketball team is raising money for cancer patients.

A check presentation was held during the team's pink out game.

This year it hit close to home with one of their own facing the disease.

When recipients of those funds were introduced, Montoya was one of them:

"I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart. I know I'm not alone," Montoya said.

"The community and what they've done for us, and done for her it's amazing," Maya said.

Montoya received some great news recently.

Her latest test results showed no signs of cancer, but Maya is still undergoing radiation treatment.

Coach Maya is counting his blessings.

He now coaches his granddaughter, and with Montoya back by his side the two are unstoppable, the ultimate team.

"You kind of sit back and enjoy that you have your daughter right there, and you have your granddaughter over there, grandkids and your wife. It's like losing a game to somebody is not that bad," Montoya said.

To this date the Mayfield girls basketball team has raised more than $50,000 for cancer patients in Las Cruces.