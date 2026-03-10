One El Paso fan says that a BTS boy group helped her find confidence

EL PASO (KVIA) — For many fans, BTS is more than a band.

For 19-year-old Annabelle “Bella” Tate, the group became a source of comfort during some of her most difficult years.

Bella’s room is filled with reminders of the Korean pop group — albums, posters, photo cards and light sticks. But she says those items represent something deeper than fandom.

“They express themselves through music and art and acts of kindness,” Bella said.

She first discovered BTS while she was in middle school. At the time, she says she struggled to feel like she belonged.

“I wasn’t bullied, but I didn’t really have a lot of friends,” she said.

One song in particular stood out to her.

“The first song that really hit me was Magic Shop because it talks about creating a safe space for people who feel like they’re falling apart.”

Bella says the group’s message of self-acceptance helped reshape how she saw herself.

“It’s helped me love myself a lot more than I did before.”

Her love for BTS also helped her build friendships.

One of those friendships started in an unexpected way.

“My friend Kate texted me after class one day after she saw my water bottle with BTS stickers, and then we just started talking,” Bella said.

Fans of BTS often call themselves ARMY, and Bella says the community feels like family.

“It’s like being in a family without fear of being judged.”

Now Bella is preparing for something she’s waited years for — the chance to see BTS perform live.

Her journey is part of our series following local fans preparing for the group’s upcoming concerts.