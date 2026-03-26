El Paso Meta data center investment grows to $10 billion, bringing thousands of more jobs

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Meta announced an expansion to the scope of the El Paso Data Center this morning during the Borderplex Alliance's Global Border Summit.

Meta broke ground back in October 2025 and with today's announcement, the center's capacity will grow to 1 gigawatt.

The expansion also means an investment increase of $10 Billion and ore than 300 jobs created at completion of the center, said a spokesperson with Meta.

The construction will open up job opportunities for about 4,000 construction workers during the "peak of construction".

Meta

In a post to the official El Paso Data Center Facebook page the company stated, "since breaking ground last year, we have been proud to call El Paso home and are committed to being a good neighbor."

For this Meta announced a $500,000 grant in support of "workforce development effort in partnership with El Paso public schools".

The money would develop programs to help students explore STEM area careers in trade and build connections for "real-world learning experiences".

Meta

This fall they will be launching the "Meta Data Center Community Action Grants". It is described as an annual program that would address local needs by putting technology to use for the benefit of the surrounding communities.

Area utility leadership were present during the announcement and addressed the use of local resources, which have been of major concern to many in the community.

Meta leadership stated they "remain committed to minimizing the environmental impact" of the data center. Priority being placed on "water stewardship and have the global goal to be water positive in 2030".

They explained this would restore 200% of the water the center consumes.