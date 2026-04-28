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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Great weather day! Dry, warm, breezy

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:06 AM
Published 6:02 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Your Tuesday forecast is looking great. Today will lean mostly calm as temps climb.

We started off with temps in the 50s-60s this morning. This afternoon temps will climb into the 80s. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 87, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 85.

We will remain dry for today with afternoon breezes expected.

Rain chances will increase by the end of your work week.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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