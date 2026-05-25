Voter Guide: May 26 primary runoffs in El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tuesday, voters will decide who will move to the November general election after voting in the Democratic and Republican primary runoff elections.

ABC-7 will have live election results on air and online throughout the day.

Ballots feature the top two candidates from races in the March primary where no one received a majority of their party's vote.

Tuesday, voters will be able to vote for candidates for local and state positions such as Texas attorney general, lieutenant governor, U.S. senator for Texas, U.S. representative for District 16, and more.

Voters who voted in the Republican or Democratic primary can only vote the same party’s runoff.

Voters who didn’t vote in March can choose to vote in either party’s runoff.

Here's the sample ballot for the Republican Party:

Here's the sample ballot for the Democratic Party:

You can find your closest voting center open tomorrow using the El Paso County Elections Department's website.

The department said voters don't have to vote at a specific location within their precinct.

Polls open from 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Under state law, voters who are in line by 7 p.m. are entitled to vote.

If you're voting in person, you must bring one of these identification forms, according to Vote Texas.

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

You can also provide a current utility bill, bank statement or paycheck. You will have to fill out a reasonable impediment declaration at the polling location.