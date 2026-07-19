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Multiple power outages are weather related EP Electric says, over 2,800 customers impacted

EL PASO ELECTRIC
By
Updated
today at 5:21 PM
Published 5:03 PM

UPDATE (5:17 PM) -- A spokeswoman with El Paso Electric has confirmed that they are working on outages caused by weather in the areas.

The spokeswoman said that power "will be restored as quickly and safely as possible".

This is a developing story, updates will be provided as information becomes available.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to El Paso Electric, over 32 power outages have been reported in areas spanning from Dona Ana County in New Mexico to San Elizario in Texas.

As of 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, El Paso Electric is reporting that 2,884 customers are being impacted by these outages.

ABC-7 has reached out to El Paso Electric to gather more information on these outages.

Once more information, is provided we will update you on air and online.

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Armando Ramirez

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