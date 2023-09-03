One person injured in east El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in east El Paso.

It happened at the 10900 block of Gary Player Drive, which isn't far from the intersection of Lee Trevino and Vista Del Sol.

Emergency dispatch officials say the call came in just after 1:30 a.m.

The El Paso Police Department says Crimes Against Persons is currently investigating, and adds one person was taken to the hospital.

They have not yet released any information regarding potential suspects.

We're working to learn more information about the victim's injuries, and we'll be sure to keep you posted both on-air and online at KVIA.com as soon as we have it.