Water system issue causing outage in West El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water is working to fix a water distribution system issue. Residents of several apartment complexes and businesses near Mesa and North Festival are currently without water. Other nearby residents are reporting low water pressure due to this issue.
An El Paso Water spokesperson provided ABC-7 with the following statement.
"El Paso Water is working to resolve an issue within our water distribution system that left residents and businesses along N. Festival Drive without water service since Monday afternoon into Tuesday. We apologize for the inconvenience. While service to most customers has been restored, conditions could change as work continues. EPWater has dispatched a water tanker at Festival Dr. and Buckley Dr. where residents can fill up their own containers.
EPWater crews are investigating water tank levels and pressure issues, and if anything changes, we will provide updates."El Paso Water