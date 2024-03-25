Skip to Content
Increased police presence at Hartley PK-8 School in Central El Paso

today at 2:47 PM
Published 2:43 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso ISD administrators stated they were aware of "a threat that mentions" Coach Wally Hartley PK-8 School.

Administrators explain that El Paso ISD Police Services and other law enforcement agencies increased officer presence at the campus Monday as a result of the threat.

"The campus is currently safe and appropriate disciplinary measures will be enacted as an investigation into the source of the threat continues," officials stated. "El Paso ISD remains committed to providing safe, secure environments for students and staff."

ABC-7 is working to learn more about the nature of the threat.

