Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Supreme Court limits obstruction charges against January 6 rioters

KVIA
By
New
Published 8:56 AM

Originally Published: 28 JUN 24 10:49 ET

Updated: 28 JUN 24 10:51 ET

By John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the Justice Department overstepped by charging hundreds of people who rioted at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, with obstruction in a decision that could force prosecutors to reopen some of those cases.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content