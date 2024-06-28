Supreme Court limits obstruction charges against January 6 rioters
Originally Published: 28 JUN 24 10:49 ET
Updated: 28 JUN 24 10:51 ET
By John Fritze, CNN
(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the Justice Department overstepped by charging hundreds of people who rioted at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, with obstruction in a decision that could force prosecutors to reopen some of those cases.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
