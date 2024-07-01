Supreme Court rules Trump has limited immunity in January 6 case, jeopardizing trial before election

Originally Published: 01 JUL 24 10:34 ET

By John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court ruled Monday that Donald Trump may claim immunity from criminal prosecution for some of the actions he took in the waning days of his presidency in a decision that will likely further delay a trial on the federal election subversion charges pending against him.

In the most closely watched case before the Supreme Court this year, the ruling rejects a decision from a federal appeals court in February that found Trump enjoyed no immunity for alleged crimes he committed during his presidency to reverse the 2020 election results.

