Deputies still blocking off scene of car crash in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies are still blocking off the 700 block of South Ascencion Road in Far East El Paso.

El Paso County Sheriff's deputies first responded to a serious car crash at 3:51 AM Monday.

Emergency crews rushed one driver, a man, to the hospital. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash.

All drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

ABC-7 will provide updates as they become available.