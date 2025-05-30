Oriental Massage Spa temporarily shut down for allegedly offering erotic services

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A local massage spa is temporarily shut down after an investigation revealed ongoing code violations. El Paso County Attorney Christina Sanchez just shut down Oriental Massage Spa, located at 6301 Airport Road. A judge granted Sanchez's request for a Temporary Restraining Order to shut down the business.

A spokesperson for the County Attorney's Office says that the investigation, lead by the El Paso Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety, "uncovered evidence of erotic services being offered at the spa, including sexual contact, along with the employment of unlicensed massage therapists."

The massage spa was also cited for numerous regulatory violations. Those include failure to maintain employee and client records and failure to obtain proper client consultation documents.

"As a result of the Court’s order, the business will remain closed at least until June 12, 2025," the spokesperson explained. "A hearing to determine whether a Temporary Injunction will be granted is scheduled for that day at 9:00 a.m. in the 168th District Court."

The EPPD Vice Unit, Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and the Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division Human Trafficking Unit teamed up to investigate the business.

“This case demonstrates how we can use civil remedies, like nuisance abatement lawsuits, to shut down operations that contribute to larger issues and improve the quality of life for the citizens of El Paso County," Sanchez said.