Gas leak in Horizon, residents urged to remain indoors

Horizon City Police Department
Published 2:05 PM

HORIZON CITY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Horizon City Police and Horizon Fire Departments are at the scene of a residential gas leak right now.

Officials say the leak is happening near South Kenazo Avenue and Duanesburg Street. Surrounding streets are closed off to ensure public safety while Texas Gas Service works to stop the leak.

"No evacuations have been confirmed at this time, but residents in the immediate area are urged to remain indoors and avoid using any open flames or electrical switches until further notice," a police spokesperson said. "Please avoid the area and use alternate routes to minimize traffic and allow emergency crews to operate safely and efficiently."

Emma Hoggard

