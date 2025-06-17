Police searching for man who allegedly stabbed driver after demanding car keys

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Police are looking for a man suspected of stabbing a driver early Saturday morning. Las Cruces Police officials say the man walked up to a car, demanded the driver's keys, then started stabbing the driver when he refused to hand over the keys.

This incident happened early Saturday morning along the 200 block of East Idaho Avenue. The victim, described only as a 39-year-old man, was able to run to a nearby Walgreens for help. He described the person who stabbed him as an African-American man, about 5-feet 11-inches tall with short hair and a goatee. The victim told investigators the alleged stabber was wearing an oversized black hoodie and dark pants.

"Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect in this crime is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795," a LCPD spokesperson explained.