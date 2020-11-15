ABC-7 Xtra: Helping struggling families during the pandemic

ABC-7 Xtra

At a time when many El Paso families are struggling through the pandemic, ABC 7 Xtra, Sunday edition, is gathering several organizations to help families make ends meet.

Whether it’s putting food on the table or helping, helping families find jobs, pay utilities or even help small businesses, organizations are extending a helping hand.

Sunday night after ABC 7 at ten, host Saul Saenz speaks with leaders from the YWCA, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, Workforce Solutions and El Paso Economic Development.

Cindy Ramis Davidson with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce helps small businesses stay afloat. Leila Melendez with Workforce solutions offers vital information to help El Pasoans find jobs.

This link is for Texas gas. https://mail.npgco.com/service/home/~/?auth=co&loc=en_US&id=136065&part=2&disp=aSaul



This link is for El Pasoans fighting hunger.

https://mail.npgco.com/service/home/~/?auth=co&loc=en_US&id=136036&part=2&disp=a

This link is for El Paso water

https://mail.npgco.com/service/home/~/?auth=co&loc=en_US&id=135982&part=2&disp=a

This link is for El Paso Electric

mailto:CustomerCare@epelectric.com.;

This is an attachment for workforce solutions borderplex.

https://we.tl/t-lrr7fpSib6