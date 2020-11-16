ABC-7 Xtra: Helping struggling families during the pandemic

ABC-7 Xtra

At a time when many El Paso families are struggling through the pandemic, ABC 7 Xtra Sunday edition gathered organizations to help families make ends meet.

Whether it’s putting food on the table or helping families find jobs, pay utilities or even help small businesses, organizations are extending a helping hand.

Sunday night after ABC 7 at 10, host Saul Saenz spokes with leaders from the YWCA, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, Workforce Solutions and El Paso Economic Development.

Cindy Ramis Davidson with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce offered help to keep small businesses stay afloat, while Leila Melendez with Workforce Borderplex Solutions offered vital information to help El Pasoans find jobs.