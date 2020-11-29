ABC-7 Xtra goes one-on-one with Margo, Lesser ahead of Dec. 12 mayoral runoff election

ABC-7 Xtra

EL PASO, Texas -- It's been a tumultuous term for Mayor Dee Margo facing several emergency situations for the city of El Paso.

First was the unprecedented immigration surge which brought hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants to our border. Then, El Paso faced one of its darkest days when a lone gunman walked into the Cielo Vista Walmart and opened fire, killing 23 people and injuring dozens more. Now, the Borderland joins the fight against a global pandemic.

It's a pandemic that Margo's opponent Oscar Leeser is all to familiar with, as it claimed the life of his 90-year-old mother Rhoberta Leeser.



Leeser was the 53rd mayor of El Paso from 2013 to 2017 and is running to try to get the job back.

Leeser won the the largest share of the vote on election day earlier this month, but not a 51% majority in a six-person field. So, he and Margo are facing each other in a Dec. 12 runoff election to determine who will lead the city for the next four years.

With both men vying to take the reigns of city leadership, ABC-7 Xtra on Sunday at 10:35 p.m. speaks to the candidates. In separate one-on-one interviews, Lesser and Margo will each make their case as to why they deserve your vote.