One Crazy Year: A virtual museum highlighting the crazy events that 2020 brought us

ABC-7 Xtra

EL PASO, Texas -- This has been a year like no other. When we look back on 2020 years from now, there is one thing that everyone will agree on: "that was ONE CRAZY YEAR."

For this reason, ABC-7 created an interactive tribute to 2020 and all the craziness that it brought with it. In this virtual museum, you will find rooms dedicated to the the good and the bad things that happened here in the Borderland, as well as weather events and national headlines and much more. CLICK HERE to explore the exhibits of One Crazy Year.