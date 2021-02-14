ABC-7 Xtra seeks answers to your questions about Covid-19 and vaccinations

ABC-7 Xtra

EL PASO, Texas -- On ABC 7 Xtra Sunday edition, viewers get to ask the experts questions they have about Covid-19, the vaccinations, the vaccine application process and the three-hour long waits at the line at the city of El Paso's George Perry mega-vaccination site.\

One viewer sitting in line for an estimated three hours and 45 minutes on Wednesday reacted: “I think the logistics could’ve been better handled, more lines. You can’t have a single file line of a thousand, 1,500 or 2,000. I don’t know how people were seen today going into one line.”

And another viewer concerned with the vaccine asked, “How soon are we gonna get it, you know, the general public?”

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday edition gathered infectious disease expert Dr. Ogechika Alozie to answer questions regarding the vaccine itself.

Emergency Management leaders, Fire Chief Mario D’Agostino and Assistant Chief Jorge Rodriguez, answer questions regarding appointments and long lines that have left people forced to sit in their cars to wait for the vaccine.

When asked about when life in El Paso can return to normalcy, all three panelists agreed on one thing. Find out what that is by watch Sunday night at 10:35 p.m.