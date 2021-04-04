ABC-7 Xtra: The future of El Paso County Courthouse operations a year into the pandemic

ABC-7 Xtra

EL PASO, Texas -- Covid has changed the way we live from he way we spend celebrations, like Easter together, to how the courts system has been impacted.

You may have driven by, or walked by the El Paso County Courthouse downtown and noticed its been closed to the public

Trials in El Paso were virtually halted since the start of the pandemic last March.

But one year later, the local judicial system is crawling back to life with some in-person proceedings starting this week, provided safety provisions and CDC guidelines are followed.

Video conferencing, or virtual proceedings are strongly encouraged, to try to protect everyone and anyone who has business in El Paso courts.

On Sunday night, we hope to answer questions bout the future of the local judicial system, one year into the pandemic.

Also, many have been asking, what about the Patrick Crusius case, the man accused of committing the Aug. 3rd massacre? What is the future of that case?

ABC 7 Xtra Sunday edition host Saul Saenz asks the El Paso administrative judge if we can expect courts in the Borderland to reopen to the public.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego answers what would happen if the county courthouse experienced an outbreak. Would the courthouse close?

We also hear from a Texas criminal attorneys group about how Covid could determine the outcome of a jury when summons to potential jurors are sent out during the pandemic.

