Science, social media and song: Longtime El Paso meteorologist John Fausett retires

ABC-7 Xtra

EL PASO, Texas -- Well-known meteorologist John Fausett, who always spiced up the El Paso weather forecast, is retiring this week, but his sprightliness leaves a lasting mark in the Borderland.

Fausett is ends his career as Meteorologist-in-Charge of the National Weather Service office in Santa Teresa -- which covers the El Paso-Las Cruces area -- after 20 years with the NWS. Before then, he worked at KVIA-TV from 1980 to 1990 where he became chief meteorologist.

“Television is wonderful, I love serving the public and getting the information to you but it’s hard to learn more about the science of meteorology. I really have a hunger for that,” he told KVIA viewers the night he said good-bye to his TV job.

Fausett studied meteorology at the University of Utah and moved to El Paso where he became known for cheering up the weather forecast with his quick wit, sending laughs all across the borderland.

“Anyone who has ever seen a John Fausett weathercast knows he was one of a kind,” said KVIA General Manager Kevin Lovell, who worked alongside Fausett as a sportscaster in the 1980s. Lovell will host a special edition of ABC-7 Xtra Sunday at 10:35 p.m. where he will roast Fausett and celebrate his commitment to weather forecasting. “It’s great to relive the old times and remember the unique broadcasters who helped us become #1,” Lovell said.

Fausett loves weather so much, he composed multiple songs inspired by Mother Nature, the Southwest's weather and its beauty.

His “Southwest Splendor” album accurately explains the unexpected, yet unique borderland climate.

"Spring is windy; the sky is blue. Summers are hot, but you can hear a thunder or two. Autumn is pleasant, as the colors glow. Winters are quiet, but you might even see some snow."

Along with folk-rock and country tunes, Fausett cheerfully sings, "I'll change my mood, often without warning. Smiling in the sun, then suddenly storming. Oh- Southwestern Splendor."

Several of Fausett’s songs meticulously describe the emblematic bright and magnificent sunsets of the Sun City. Over the years, he began to sing about weather hazards, including wildfires, wind storms, winter storms, and floods.

Fausett calmly sang, “When you are on the road, and the rain pours down. When the water is rising, till it floods the ground. Turn around, don't drown."

Whether using science, social media or songs, the longtime meteorologist worked to keep Borderland residents safe and informed.

Godspeed, John.