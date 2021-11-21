ABC-7 Xtra examines the proposed downtown El Paso I-10 deck plaza

EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans have witnessed the evolution of downtown El Paso over the decades. From a bustling, vibrant downtown shopping district, to the demolition of city hall to make room for Southwest University Park, and even to Borderland’s newest high rise - the West Star building.

But there’s another possible project in the horizon which could forever change the face of downtown El Paso: The Interstate 10 Deck Plaza. It's an ambitious project which calls for the construction of a 12-acre deck over I-10 over in the downtown area.

Proponents of the idea believe it will connect parts of neighborhoods such as Sunset Heights to the rest of downtown.

A design provided by Paso Del Norte Community Foundation shows just how far the project would expand from north to south, overlapping I-10 from neighborhoods to San Jacinto Plaza.

However, like other major projects, the I-10 deck does not come with out controversy. For one, a group of homeowners contend the 1-10 project should not come attached to the I-10 highway widening project. That's because they maintain certain buildings, one of them considered to be historic, would have to be razed to make room for the widening project.

