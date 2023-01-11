ABC-7 Xtra: Comparing this year’s fall and winter weather to last year’s

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather is something that impacts us daily, whether it be with beautiful blue skies, or blowing dust and sand from strong winds. Weather is always changing from day to day, and week to week, but it also changes from year to year.

Our ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather team is constantly on the lookout for impactful weather changes. They issue First Alerts if they feel the weather will have a significant impact on you. We wanted to know, how does last year's fall and winter compare to this year's?

After looking through ABC-7's weather archives, the StormTRACK Weather team had a First Alert issued for 24 days between the start of fall of 2021, to January 11, 2022. They issued a First Alert for 46 days between the start of fall of 2022, to January 11, 2023.

There were four high wind events in that time period from last year, compared to nine high wind events for that same time period this year. This year, we had eight days of consecutive rain (10/3-10/10), and we also had more rain accumulation in that time period this year, compared to last. So far, the data shows this season's weather has been more extreme than last season, but more research will be done.