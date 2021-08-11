Nigerian minister says Twitter ban to be lifted soon

AP National Business

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s information minister says the government soon will lift the country’s ban on Twitter. The announcement comes two months after the social network was blocked after a tweet by the president was deleted. Information Minister Lai Mohammed told journalists that an “amicable resolution is very much in sight,” but did not specify how soon the ban could be lifted in Africa’s most populous nation. Nigeria suspended Twitter’s operation on June 4 after the social media network deleted a post by President Muhammadu Buhari. Officials, though, have denied that the ban was in retaliation for deleting the president’s tweet.