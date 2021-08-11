Polish govt seeks new attempt to vote on disputed media bill

AP National Business

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s right-wing ruling party was seeking another attempt to vote on a controversial media bill amid a chaotic session in parliament. A first attempt failed after the opposition won a vote to postpone the session on the media bill. Lawmakers were expected to vote after all late Wednesday. The bill would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies. If it passes, it would force Discovery Inc., the U.S. broadcaster that is owner of Poland’s largest private television network, TVN, to sell its Polish holdings. The legislation is seen as a major attack on media independence in a European Union nation that has already been criticized for reducing media diversity and judicial independence.