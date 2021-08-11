Skip to Content
Stocks edge higher, pushing further into record territory

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA
AP Business Writers

Stocks were mostly higher Wednesday, pushing beyond the records they had set a day before on the back of strong earnings and better-than-expected economic data. A report from the Labor Department showed that consumer prices jumped 0.5% from June to July, down from the previous monthly increase of 0.9%. Year over year, consumer prices have increased a substantial 5.4%. While the headline figures may seem bad, most of the rise in consumer prices has been tied to very specific goods that are not expected to impact the long-term health of the economy like used cars, building materials and hotel rooms.

