World stocks up with eye on economic releases

AP National Business

By ANNABELLE LIANG

Associated Press

SINGAPORE (AP) — World stocks are mostly rising ahead of more economic releases that could hint at how the delta variant is affecting growth. France, Germany and Britain all opened higher Friday. Futures for the broad S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average inched higher as well. Traders are digesting U.S. economic releases and tracking the recovery of world’s largest economy. Heads will turn to Europe and Asia next week. On the schedule is eurozone and U.K. inflation data, as well as second quarter performance of the eurozone economy.