Limited production close for Lordstown, future still hazy

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
AP Business Writer

Even though electric vehicle maker Lordstown Motors anticipates beginning limited production next month, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday that it’s still unsure if it will last the year as a company. On Wednesday Lordstown said that it expects to start limited vehicle production next month. But the company said in a filing on Friday that its current level of cash and cash equivalents are not sufficient to fund commercial scale production and to launch the sale of such vehicles. 

Associated Press

