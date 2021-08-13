Moderate Dems demand quick passage of infrastructure bill

AP National Business

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Moderate House Democrats say they’ll sink a crucial fiscal blueprint outlining $3.5 trillion in social and environment spending unless a separate infrastructure bill is approved first. Nine of them have written House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying they “will not consider voting” for the budget resolution unless the separate, $1 trillion infrastructure measure is first enacted into law. So far, Pelosi is showing no signs of backing down. Their moderates’ threat creates a new complication for Pelosi and her divided party’s drive to enact President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda. Meanwhile, progressives have demanded virtually the opposite. Before an infrastructure vote, they want the $3.5 trillion social and environment package to be ready to go.