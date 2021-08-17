Japan’s imports, exports grow on overseas economic rebound

AP National Business

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s exports in July jumped 37% from a year ago, highlighting an overseas recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Finance Ministry data showed imports also grew 28.5%, rising for the second month of a trade surplus for the world’s third largest economy. Japan’s exports grew to the U.S., Asia and Europe; while imports increased from Brazil, Belgium and Kuwait. By category, exports grew in food, iron and steel products, and electronic parts. Imports rose in food, auto parts and oil. Japan marked a trade surplus with the U.S., but a deficit with China in July.