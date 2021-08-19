EXPLAINER: How social platforms are dealing with the Taliban

AP National Business

By BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Writer

As the Taliban negotiates with senior politicians and government leaders following its lighting-fast takeover of Afghanistan, U.S. social media companies are reckoning with how to deal with a violent extremist group that is poised to rule a country of 40 million people. The last time the Taliban was in power in Afghanistan, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube did not exist, but now they’re essential tools of governance. Even in exile, the Taliban maintained official social media accounts. Soon the companies may face a number of uncomfortable decisions, such as whether they should decide what is and isn’t a legitimate government.