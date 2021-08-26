Romania, Japan herald century of diplomacy at bridge site

AP National Business

By STEPHEN McGRATH AND NICOLAE DUMITRACHE

Associated Press

BRAILA, Romania (AP) — Romania and Japan have celebrated a century of diplomatic relations with officials from both countries visiting the site of what will be one of Europe’s longest suspension bridges. The bridge in the eastern city of Braila will cross the Danube River and is a joint venture between Japan’s IHI Infrastructure Systems Co. Ltd. and Italian company Webuild. The project is expected to cost 411 million euros ($483 million) and the bridge will boast a central span of 1.12 kilometers (0.7 miles). The bridge, which is almost equal in length to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, is around 55% complete and is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2022.