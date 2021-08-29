Croatia thrilled at summer season success despite COVID-19

AP National Business

By DARKO BANDIC

Associated Press

DUBROVNIK, Croatia (AP) — Summer tourism has exceeded even the most optimistic expectations in Croatia this year. Beaches along the country’s Adriatic Sea coastline are swarming with people. Guided tours are fully booked, restaurants are packed and sailboats were chartered well in advance. Croatia’s tourism industry was caught by surprise. There had been fear that the coronavirus pandemic would discourage people from traveling. A tour guide in the southern city of Dubrovnik that is known for its Old Town and nightlife and is Croatia’s most popular destination said this week that “it’s almost like 2020 never happened.” The success of the summer season is essential to Croatia’s economy which is among the weakest in the European Union.