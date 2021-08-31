‘AntiVaxMomma’ accused of selling bogus vaccination cards

AP National Business

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey woman with the Instagram handle AntiVaxMomma sold several hundred fake COVID-19 vaccination cards at $200 a pop to New York City-area jab dodgers, including people working in hospitals and nursing homes. Prosecutors say Jasmine Clifford, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, sold about 250 fake vaccine cards in recent months. Officials say her co-conspirator, Nadayza Barkley, of Long Island, entered at least 10 names into the state’s vaccine database for an extra $250 fee per customer. Online court records did not list lawyers for Clifford or Barkley who could comment. Thirteen alleged card purchasers have also been charged.