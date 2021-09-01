Train station protests fizzle in Italy as COVID passes start

AP National Business

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Italian police have outnumbered demonstrators at several main train stations as COVID-19 vaccination or tests became mandatory for long-distance travel within Italy. The government had vowed to crack down on demonstrators who had called for their ranks to block railroad tracks Wednesday to protest the measure they say crimps their freedom. Only a handful of protesters showed up at some stations. Travelers need a so-called “Green Pass” to board domestic flights and inter-regional trains and buses and some ferries. Local transit is exempt. Italy’s interior minister has warned there’d be zero tolerance for violent protests.