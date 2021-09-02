How to minimize credit damage from medical bills

AP National Business

By BEV O’SHEA of NerdWallet

Medical bills can throw a wrench in anyone’s budget. If you’re also trying to maintain a good credit score, the challenge is especially tough. Credit bureaus have some special provisions for medical debt, though, that can help you avoid, or at least delay, damage if you’re struggling to pay. Take a systematic approach: First, see if the bill is correct and can be reduced at all. Then, be strategic with your payment method; don’t automatically reach for a credit card. Finally, address any credit damage with a steady, score-building approach to finances.