Apple delays plan to scan iPhones for child sex abuse images

AP National Business

LONDON (AP) — Apple said Friday it’s delaying its plan to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, saying it needs more time to refine the system before releasing it. The company had revealed last month that it was working on a tool to detect known images of child sexual abuse that would work by scanning files before they’re uploaded to iCloud. The company said that based on feedback from customers, advocacy groups and researchers it decided to take additional time over the coming months to collect input and make improvements before releasing the update. The updated was posted at the top of a company webpage detailing the device-scanning plans.