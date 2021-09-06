Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

AP National Business

By KEN SWEET

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Two critical jobless benefit programs have expired, leaving only a handful of economic options for millions who are still financially impacted by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. One program provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and another provided benefits to those who have been unemployed more than six months. Further the Biden administration’s $300 weekly supplemental unemployment benefit also ran out on Monday. Americans still financially struggling in the pandemic will find a smaller patchwork of social support programs, including food stamps, eviction protection in some states and a pause on federal student loan repayments. But economists say none will come close to replacing the money lost through unemployment benefits.