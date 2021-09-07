2 suspects arrested after Bulgari jewelry heist in Paris

AP National Business

PARIS (AP) — Police in Paris have arrested two suspects following a Bulgari jewelry heist on the posh Place Vendome. Police say one suspect was shot in the leg by an officer before being arrested. Police told The Associated Press that they were alerted to the robbery around noon on Tuesday as officers seized two scooters and chased a car with three suspects inside. It’s unclear what the robbers took from the designer jewelry shop. The second suspect was detained by police in the parking lot of the Les Halles shopping center in central Paris. Police are still searching for the third suspect. The Place Vendome is one of the most expensive, luxurious shopping areas in Europe.