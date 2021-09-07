Protests disrupt autobahn traffic before German auto show

AP National Business

Environmental activists protesting car culture have disrupted traffic on several highways around Munich ahead of the opening of a leading auto show in the German city. Demonstrators unfurled banners with slogans such as “Block IAA” and in some cases abseiling from highway bridges to do so. They pasted over a highway sign at one location with the words “Smash Car Lobby & Industry.” Police and fire service officers ended the protests and the affected stretches of autobahn were eventually reopened Tuesday. More protests are expected on Friday. But organizers haven’t specified what exactly they plan to do.