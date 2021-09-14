Billionaire Cohen to invest in new crypto trading firm Radkl

AP National Business

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A cryptocurrency company launched by partners of a major Wall Street trading firm has snagged the support of billionaire investor Steven A. Cohen. The hedge-fund manager and owner of the New York Mets has agreed in principle to invest in Radkl, a crypto trading firm, though the deal is not final. The company is being launched by partners of GTS, a firm that trades as much as a billion shares of U.S. stocks on a given day. Radkl, which is pronounced like “radical,” plans to trade across cryptocurrency coins and exchanges. It’s the latest foray by big names from the traditional financial world into crypto.