Leader says Poland wants to be in EU, but remain sovereign

AP National Business

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s most powerful politician says the country’s future is in the European Union but that Poland also wishes to remain a sovereign country. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is the head of the ruling conservative party made his comments in an interview with the state news agency, published Wednesday. It follows some harsh comments last week about the 27-member bloc from top party members. They led opposition politicians to accuse the country’s leadership of seeking to take the country out of the EU. Some political observers in Poland also fear that harsh comments about the EU could put Poland on a path to leaving the bloc by accident. Support for EU membership runs very high in Poland.