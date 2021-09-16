Piers Morgan to launch new TV show in deal with News Corp

AP National Business

LONDON (AP) — British presenter Piers Morgan will join News Corp and Fox News Media and host a TV show that will air in the U.S., Britain and Australia. News Corp executive chair Rupert Murdoch said Thursday that Morgan is “the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire.” The show is billed as the primetime draw on the new channel talkTV, expected to launch in the U.K. in early 2022. It will also air on the video streaming service FOX Nation in the U.S. and on Sky News Australia. Morgan left Britain’s ITV in March after sparking a record 50,000 viewer complaints with controversial comments about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.